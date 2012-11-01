MOMBASA, Kenya Nov 1 More than half of the
workers at Kenya's main port of Mombasa went on strike on
Thursday demanding better working conditions, halting operations
of the east African region's main trade gateway, union and
management officials said.
The union said 3,500 workers, most of whom are loaders, had
worked at the port for between 15 and 20 years on casual and
contractual basis, and were now demanding permanent jobs.
"The most affected area is the operations section which
deals with cranes and ships, and that is our core area," said
Bernard Osero, the port corporate affairs manager.
The port employs about 6,000 workers in Mombasa, he said.
(Reporting by Joseph Akwiri; Editing by James Macharia)