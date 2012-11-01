MOMBASA, Kenya Nov 1 More than half of the workers at Kenya's main port of Mombasa went on strike on Thursday demanding better working conditions, halting operations of the east African region's main trade gateway, union and management officials said.

The union said 3,500 workers, most of whom are loaders, had worked at the port for between 15 and 20 years on casual and contractual basis, and were now demanding permanent jobs.

"The most affected area is the operations section which deals with cranes and ships, and that is our core area," said Bernard Osero, the port corporate affairs manager.

The port employs about 6,000 workers in Mombasa, he said. (Reporting by Joseph Akwiri; Editing by James Macharia)