NAIROBI Oct 28 Kenya's East African Portland
Cement plans to increase capacity and the diversity of
its products after returning to profit for year ended June,
thanks to trimming costs and higher cement sales, it said on
Monday.
Portland, Kenya's No. 3 cement producer, said that although
the market was very competitive and cement production exceeded
consumption, it was optimistic major infrastructure projects
planned by the government would lead to more sales.
The company, which also operates in Uganda and South Sudan,
posted a pretax profit of 1.4 billion shillings ($16.5 million)
compared with a restated 1.0 billion shillings loss the year
before.
That year, the firm was hit by slowing sales, a major plant
breakdown and labour unrest.
Earnings per share rose to 19.73 shillings from a 10.81
shillings loss, the company said in a statement, and declared a
dividend for the year of 0.75 shillings a share.
Construction has been one of Kenya's fastest growing sectors
over the last decade, fuelled by a burgeoning middle class with
higher disposable incomes, as well as government-fuelled
infrastructure expansion across the country.
($1 = 84.9500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Mark Potter)