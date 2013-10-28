NAIROBI Oct 28 Kenya's East African Portland Cement plans to increase capacity and the diversity of its products after returning to profit for year ended June, thanks to trimming costs and higher cement sales, it said on Monday.

Portland, Kenya's No. 3 cement producer, said that although the market was very competitive and cement production exceeded consumption, it was optimistic major infrastructure projects planned by the government would lead to more sales.

The company, which also operates in Uganda and South Sudan, posted a pretax profit of 1.4 billion shillings ($16.5 million) compared with a restated 1.0 billion shillings loss the year before.

That year, the firm was hit by slowing sales, a major plant breakdown and labour unrest.

Earnings per share rose to 19.73 shillings from a 10.81 shillings loss, the company said in a statement, and declared a dividend for the year of 0.75 shillings a share.

Construction has been one of Kenya's fastest growing sectors over the last decade, fuelled by a burgeoning middle class with higher disposable incomes, as well as government-fuelled infrastructure expansion across the country.

($1 = 84.9500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Mark Potter)