MOMBASA, July 4 East Africa's biggest port in
the Kenyan city of Mombasa said on Saturday it had dismissed 27
workers it believed were behind a strike this week that
paralysed operations for two days and cost the port at least $2
million.
Over 2,000 workers went on strike on Wednesday and Thursday
in protest against higher deductions for the government's
national health insurance scheme, prompting port management to
threaten to fire them, having advertised their positions.
The work stoppage has disrupted business at the biggest port
in the region, which handles imports such as fuel for Uganda,
Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan, eastern Democratic Republic of
Congo and Somalia.
"The management has identified the organizers of the strike
and they have been summarily dismissed," the port's managing
director, Gichiri Ndua, told a news conference in Mombasa,
adding that the strike was illegal and more workers could be
dismissed.
He said losses suffered by the port as a result of the
strike had reached 200 million shillings ($2 million) with the
work stoppage costing the entire region served by the port an
estimated 1 billion shillings.
The strike also resulted in a backlog of 2,500 containers at
the port, said Ndua, but added that nearly all the striking
workers had resumed work after the sacking warning, and that
they would clear the cargo by Monday.
Union officials vowed to fight on.
"It is going to result in the calling of another bigger
industrial action," Simon Sang, the union secretary general,
told Reuters, as he went into a crisis meeting with other union
officials.
At a nearby college owned and run by the port, at least 10
people were injured in a stampede on Saturday morning, as
thousands turned up for the advertised interviews to replace the
earlier striking workers.
The strike was to protest the government's decision to
increase the monthly National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF)
deductions from 320 shillings ($3.22) to 1,700 shillings without
increasing their salaries, union officials say.
($1 = 99.4000 Kenyan shillings)
