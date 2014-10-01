(Fixes garble in Mungatana's name in second reference)
* Government says only it can impose taxes on port
* Local authority wants revenues to improve Mombasa
* Port has been improving transit times, lowering costs
By Joseph Akwiri
MOMBASA, Kenya, Oct 1 Proposals by a local
authority to impose new taxes on cargo at Kenya's main port has
drawn opposition from the government and shippers, saying it
will hike import prices and make the east African trade hub less
competitive.
The government, keen to see off emerging competition from
regional rivals, has been striving to improve efficiency at
Mombasa port, the congested gateway that serves Kenya and
landlocked states such as South Sudan, Uganda and Rwanda.
Customs reforms and other steps have cut transit times and
costs, but government officials and shippers say such gains
could be undermined if the local authority succeeds in imposing
extra taxes using revenue-raising and other powers granted to
Kenya's regions under a 2010 constitution.
The government says it will oppose any move to add new
levies but the case will test Nairobi's ability to challenge
local government decisions, if Mombasa County assembly votes as
expected to approve the measures next week.
"The County can pass the bill if they wish, but the final
say lies with the ministry," said John Mosonik, principal
secretary at the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry.
"We are trying to improve the port and make it more
efficient to attract more businessmen and revenue, and it would
be unrealistic to even think of introducing new levies which
would otherwise negate all these efforts," he told Reuters.
Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, who backs the proposed
legislation, has said the port should be managed by the Mombasa
County authorities and not central government, so its revenues
can be used to improve services in the bustling city.
The draft bill on the new taxes includes proposals for a
charge of $60 for ships with a gross tonnage of up to 1,000
tonnes and $300 for vessels of 30,000 tonnes or more.
Shipping firms would have to pay $20 per tonne of exports
and $20 per tonne to clear imports. Each ship would also pay $60
for inspection, $60 per square metre for compulsory spraying
against disease and $40 per container for verification.
"We already are focused on very essential strategies aimed
at improving the port performance," said Danson Mungatana, the
port chairman. "When such discussions over new taxes begin to
emerge, they derail and drag these ambitious plans."
Based on the 22.3 million tonnes of cargo handled by the
port in 2013, Mungatana said a charge of $20 on each tonne in
transit would mean extra costs totalling $446 million a year.
Shipping firms and importers have long grumbled about delays
and high costs of moving cargo through Mombasa, but have had few
alternatives till now. But that could change as Kenya's southern
neighbour Tanzania upgrades its Dar es Salaam port and plans a
brand new port on its coast to boost its role as a hub.
"We are already paying taxes to other bodies and cannot pay
any extra, otherwise we will be forced to either increase the
prices for imports and exports, or seek cheaper alternative
ports within the region," said Juma Tellah, regional executive
officer of the Kenya Shippers Council.
(Editing by James Macharia, Edmund Blair and Crispian Balmer)