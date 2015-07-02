BRIEF-LifeWatch and BioTelemetry announce receipt of antitrust clearance
* LIFEWATCH AG AND BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCE RECEIPT OF ANTITRUST CLEARANCE
MOMBASA, July 2 The Kenya Ports Authority said on Thursday striking workers at the Mombasa port should resume work by Friday morning or lose their jobs, and that normal activities at East Africa's biggest port will resume July 6.
The workers are disputing higher deductions for the government's national health insurance scheme, officials said.
"Any employee who will not report or discharge his or her duties will be deemed to have forfeited their appointment," the authority said in a notice to workers announcing the deadline. (Reporting by Joseph Akwiri; Writing by Edith Honan; Editing by James Macharia)
* Pain therapeutics inc - that it will effect a 7-for-1 reverse split of its outstanding shares of common stock effective may 9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: