By James Macharia
NAIROBI, May 28 Kenya's power grid failed on
Tuesday, plunging east Africa's biggest economy into a blackout
for about five hours before it was restored to most parts, sole
power distributor Kenya Power said.
Kenya Power supplies 1,250 megawatts of electricity to more
than 2 million customers connected on the national grid, against
demand of 1,700 megawatts, with most of the fuel generated from
hydro power stations run by KenGen.
The company said two transmission lines carrying 400
megawatts (MW) of electricity from a geothermal power source in
the Rift Valley, where KenGen is tapping vast reserves of steam
energy in a geologically active region, failed.
This set up a ripple effect, knocking out the national
interconnected grid and generating system - which relies on
hydro-power for the lion's share of its electricity - leading to
a national power outage, the company said.
Noisy generators thundered in the capital Nairobi, as
businesses and some homes relied on diesel-powered generators.
Electricity was however restored before darkness fell.
"By 6 pm (1500 GMT), electricity supply to 90 percent of the
country had been restored," said Gregory Ngahu, a Kenya Power
communication officer said.
Ngahu said the company had tapped power from neighbouring
Uganda's national grid, to which Kenya's grid is already
connected, in order to jump-start the national grid.
Businesses in the country of 40 million people often rely on
diesel generators to make up the gap between power demand and
output and cite frequent localised power blackouts as one of the
key barriers to economic growth.
