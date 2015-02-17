NAIROBI Feb 17 Kenya Power posted a 53 percent rise in first-half pretax profit to 6.4 billion shillings ($70.13 million), helped by increased sales and higher tariffs, the country's sole power supplier said on Tuesday.

The power firm's revenue from the sale of electricity rose 40 percent to 37.6 billion shillings for the six months to the end of December, it said in a statement.

($1 = 91.2600 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by James Macharia)