NAIROBI, April 4 Kenya's main power producer, KenGen, signed on Wednesday a $140 million deal with China's Sinopec International Petroleum Company (SIPC) to install steam pipelines and control systems at two Kenyan geothermal power plants.

The company said the deal was the final major contract for the development of 280 megawatts of steam-generated power in the east African country's Rift Valley.

The piping system will cover more than 40 kilometres and carry steam from geothermal wells to Olkaria I's units 4&6 and the Olkaria IV power plants, both of which will have a capacity of 140 megawatts.

KenGen Managing director Eddy Njoroge said the deal would see the plants operational by mid 2014 as scheduled.

The completed projects will inject an extra 25 percent steam-generated power into the grid, KenGen said, which is seen easing the over reliance on hydro-power in a country that suffers chronic power outages.

"With such a huge boost from this clean, reliable and competitively priced form of electricity, consumer prices will ease as the country will require less generation from the more expensive sources," Njoroge said.

Kenya has potential to produce 7,000 MW and is targeting production of at least 5,000 MW of geothermal power by 2030, the government says.