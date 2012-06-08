NAIROBI, June 8 Kenya plans to build a 100
kilometre power transmission line to carry electricity from
upcoming geothermal and wind power projects, a senior government
official said on Friday.
East Africa's largest economy faces constant blackouts due
to supply shortfalls and an ageing grid. It is diversifying its
sources of power in order to reduce over-reliance on
hydrogeneration, which is often affected by drought.
"This construction of the line from Suswa in Naivasha to
Isinya in Kajiado will help us (carry) ... between now and 2020
at least 1,500 megawatts, rising to 2,000 MW," Patrick Nyoike,
permanent secretary at the ministry of energy, said.
The project is jointly funded by the French Development
Agency (AfD), European Investment Bank (EIB), Kenya Power
and government-owned Kenya Electricity Transmission
Company (Ketraco) at a cost of 146.7 million euros ($184.3
million).
Nyoike said the project would also include the construction
of six new substations.
The country's main power producer KenGen is
constructing a 280 MW geothermal station in Naivasha, expected
to be ready to supply power to the national grid by 2014.
Another private company is building a 310 MW wind power
project at Lake Turkana, which is expected to start generating
power next year.
Joel Kiilu, chief executive of Ketraco, said the
transmission line which would also transmit 400 MW of power
imported from Ethiopia, would be completed in 2014.
($1 = 0.7960 euros)
