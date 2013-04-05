* Kenya sells assets to plug budget deficit
* Full stakes to be sold in 2 to 4 years
NAIROBI, April 5 Kenya's government plans to
sell a stake in a wines and spirits marketer to South Africa's
Distell Group and to offload its shareholdings in three
luxury hotels, its Privatization Commission said on Friday.
The commission did not say how much it expects to raise. The
sales were first announced in 2011 as part of a plan to help
improve the state's finances and to transfer the running of
businesses to the country's private sector.
Kenya's 2012/13 budget assumes a deficit of 250.3 billion
Kenyan shillings ($2.95 billion) or 6.5 percent of gross
domestic product.
The government has large shareholdings across east Africa's
biggest economy. It plans to retain stakes in strategic assets
such as energy and telecoms.
The government will sell a 30 percent stake in Kenya Wine
Agencies Limited (KWAL) to Distell and KWAL's
employees, the privatisation agency said in a newspaper
advertisement.
The commission also plans to offload several government
stakes in large hotels, including a 40.57 percent shareholding
in International Hotels Kenya Limited, which owns the Hilton
Hotel in downtown Nairobi.
It will offload a 33.83 percent stake in Kenya Hotel
Properties Limited, which runs the Intercontinental Hotel
, and a 39.11 percent shareholding in Mountain Lodge,
which operates under the TPS Serena brand.
The commission said the hotel sales would be through
negotiations involving pre-emptive rights and that this and the
sale of the 30 percent stake in KWAL were expected to be
completed by June 30.
It said the rest of the shares in KWAL would be sold within
two to four years.
The government owns shares in KWAL through the Industrial
and Commercial Development Corporation (ICDC), while the Kenya
Tourist Development Corporation holds its shares in the hotels.
Tourism is an important source of foreign exchange in the
country of more than 40 million people, earning 96 billion
shillings in 2012.
The government has previously also announced plans to sell
its shareholding in the country's oil pipeline company and its
main power producer, Kenya Electricity Generating Company
.