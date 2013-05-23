By Joseph Akwiri
| MOMBASA
MOMBASA May 23 Kenyan police cleared the only
highway from the Indian Ocean port city of Mombasa to the
capital Nairobi on Thursday, two days after striking truck
drivers blocked it and threatened to choke the main trade artery
in east Africa.
Some 95 percent of all cargo arriving through Mombasa is
ferried to its final destination by road, with lorries the main
mode of transport. Most of the goods end up in Uganda and Congo,
with the rest going to Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan and even
Somalia.
The truck drivers had wanted officials, whom they accuse of
extorting bribes, to revert to the old way of weighing cargo
after a change in law. When they refused, truckers used their
vehicles, logs and stones to block the vital trade lifeline.
But once the truckers' union, The Kenya Transporters
Association (KTA), called their blockade illegal, the police
moved to break up the protests.
"We have ensured that they clear a section of the highway
for other motorists to pass through," Joshua Omukata, Coast
region traffic police chief, told Reuters.
Omukata said the pile up on the highway is now down to 10km
on both sides of the highway, improving on the 30km-long lines
on Wednesday.
The Kenya Transporters Association (KTA), whose 400 members
have around 50,000 trucks, said the drivers had no option but to
comply with the law.
"These weigh bridge officials are not relenting, so our
effort to protest appears to be a waste of time," said Omar Juma
Kamba, a truck driver carrying gas cylinders to the DRC, some 20
hours after he first begun protesting.
