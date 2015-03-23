By Joseph Akwiri
MOMBASA, March 23 A woman was killed on Kenya's
coast on Monday when demonstrators opposing higher local
business taxes clashed with riot police, police and residents
said.
Hundreds of demonstrators had gathered in Malindi, north of
Kenya's main port of Mombasa, to oppose taxes imposed by the
regional Kilifi County government. Many businesses closed as
some demonstrators fought running street battles with police.
Under a new constitution, Kenya has given local authorities
more autonomy including over raising revenue. Businesses
complain that some authorities are driving up costs and
bureaucracy.
The protesters said all the licence fees they need to
operate, such as daily licences for street vendors, had been
doubled.
Residents said police used teargas and live ammunition to
disperse the crowd.
"They shot her in the head as she was trying to wash away
the teargas from her face. She died on the spot," Fred Mundia, a
local businessman who was in the protest, told Reuters from the
mortuary where the victim's body was taken.
"They must arrest the officer and charge him with murder,
otherwise this town shall not have peace," he said, cheered on
by others nearby.
But police denied killing the woman or using live rounds.
"They had instructions to maintain peace and control the
demonstrators, not to shoot them," Douglas Kirocho, Kilifi
County police chief, told Reuters.
"We are aware one person was killed during the riots, and we
are investigating what caused the death. Anything is possible
with the confusion that was there."
Protests subsided later in the day, but many businesses
stayed shuttered for fear of looting.
Since last year, there have been similar protests in other
Kenyan counties by businesses complaining about drastic
increases in fees charged before they are allowed to operate.
