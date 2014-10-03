MOMBASA, Kenya Oct 3 Protesters in Kenya
blocked truckers on the only highway from Mombasa port to the
capital Nairobi on Friday, threatening to choke the main trade
artery with much of east Africa.
More than two hundred residents in Voi, a town located 142
km (89 miles) inland from Mombasa, halted traffic with burning
tyres to demand jobs from a Chinese company contracted to build
a section of a railway in the area.
East Africa's largest economy is the world's biggest
exporter of black tea and blockage of the road to the port could
disrupt shipments.
At least 90 percent of all cargo arriving at the Indian
Ocean port of Mombasa is ferried to final destinations in Kenya
and landlocked neighbours by road, with trucks the main mode of
transport.
"Youth in the area around Voi are protesting against a
Chinese contractor who they are accusing of denying them jobs on
the standard gauge railway line which will be passing through
our county," John Mruttu, the governor of Taita Taveta County
where Voi lies, told Reuters.
"They are saying the contractor has imported labour,
including drivers, which are jobs the locals are entitled to.
They also say the few locals who have been employed are being
paid poorly, and sacked without reason."
Officials at the company, China Road and Bridge Construction
Company, were not immediately available for comment.
Kenya's government has said about 30,000 Kenyan workers
would be employed to build a multi-billion dollar standard gauge
railway from Mombasa to Nairobi, with only a few hundred Chinese
specialised workers hired for the project.
East African leaders and China signed agreements in May
related to the construction of the railway, which will continue
from Nairobi to the border of neighbouring Uganda and other
landlocked states.
The project to link Mombasa with Malaba on the Ugandan
border is designed to cut transport costs and boost regional
trade. Kenya's government has said the portion of railway from
Mombasa to Nairobi would cost 447.5 billion shillings ($5
billion) including financing costs.
Mombasa port is the main trade gateway to east Africa, and
handles imports such as fuel and consumer goods destined to
landlocked Uganda, Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan and eastern
Democratic Republic of Congo.
(1 US dollar = 89.2500 Kenyan shilling)
