NAIROBI, July 31 Kenya's new Chinese-built rail
line will cut through the capital's sprawling sanctuary for
lions, giraffes and zebras, wildlife officials said on Friday,
replacing the colonial-era railway known as the "Lunatic
Express".
Kenya's game parks and abundant wildlife draw tourists from
across the globe but the government has said that must not stop
the east African nation from building infrastructure to speed up
development in a country where poverty remains rife.
Under an agreement struck between wildlife officials and
Kenya's government, the rail line will not alter the boundaries
of the 117 sq km (45 sq mile) Nairobi National Park. Instead, it
will be walled-off and raised above the ground so animals can
safely pass underneath.
"Ideally, there should be no transportation in a national
park," said Richard Leakey, board chairman of the Kenyan
Wildlife Service and a renowned conservationist.
But, he said, the final plan was a "pragmatic" balance of
wildlife and development concerns.
"We can't say to the Nairobi resident: 'You have to sit in a
traffic jam for the rest of your life,'" Leakey told reporters
on the edge of the park.
Money saved from routing the line through the park, rather
than building in populated areas that would require land
seizures, will go into an endowment for the park's upkeep,
officials say, although the amount was not disclosed.
The $13.8 billion rail project, which began last December,
will eventually link Kenya's Indian Ocean port of Mombasa to the
capital Nairobi, then on to Uganda. It is part of a package of
deals signed between Kenya and China in 2013.
The existing narrow-gauge railway was built by the British
at the turn of last century and was nicknamed the "Lunatic
Express," in part because workers constructing it were eaten by
lions. The old line does not cut through Nairobi's game park but
it does pierce the Tsavo National Park.
The standard-gauge line will be built in a fairly remote
stretch of the park and Leakey said it was unlikely it would
have any impact on the number of visitors to one of Nairobi's
top attractions.
"In a perverse way, because that bridge ... is an example
that an African nation that cares for wildlife and has gone out
of its way to consider the interests of wildlife, it will
actually attract people who want to see it," he said.
