By Joseph Akwiri
| MOMBASA, Kenya, June 10
MOMBASA, Kenya, June 10 Kenya said on Wednesday
it will pay 4.4 billion shillings ($45 million) to acquire land
for its standard gauge railway network, an ambitious
infrastructure project aimed at boosting trade and cutting
transport costs across eastern Africa.
The $13.8 billion rail project, which began last December,
will eventually link Kenya's Indian Ocean port of Mombasa to the
capital Nairobi, then on to Uganda. It is part of a package of
deals signed between Kenya and China in 2013.
Muhammad Swazuri, who heads Kenya's National Land Commission
and is overseeing the compensation, said up to 1500 local land
owners with land along the railway path would receive
compensation to vacate their properties.
"We are keen to ensure that what is offered as compensation
is just and fair, so that this project can go on uninterrupted,"
Swazuri told Reuters in Mombasa, where he was meeting with
locals to explain how the process will unfold.
Not everyone is satisfied. On Tuesday, some land owners held
protests to say they were being offered too little, a move that
might frustrate the already ongoing project.
"They are offering me only 28,000 shillings ($288.51) for my
two-room house, which they will demolish. How do I build another
one elsewhere with that little cash?" Peter Ashimosi, one of the
protesters, told Reuters.
The existing metre gauge railway was built by the British at
the turn of the previous century.
Years of mismanagement in Kenya and Uganda have meant their
governments neglected proper maintenance of tracks and trains on
the existing line. As a result, much of the freight destined for
Kenya's interior and landlocked neighbours is moved by road.
Officials say the new line will ferry heavier and bigger
containers more quickly and will relieve pressure on the
region's roads, which have been damaged by the amount of
traffic.
($1 = 97.0500 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by Edith Honan)