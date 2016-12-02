NAIROBI Dec 2 China's Exim Bank has expressed
interest in financing the third section of Kenya's planned rail
link with Uganda at an estimated cost of $4.9 billion, a senior
Kenya Railways official said on Friday.
China Exim Bank is already financing the first phase of the
railway, from the Kenyan port of Mombasa to the capital Nairobi.
Solomon Ouna, the railway's project advisor, said that section
is 98 percent complete and will start commercial operations in
January 2018.
Kenya's rail link with landlocked Uganda is expected to
lower transport costs and boost trade. The first phase, covering
472 km, will cost $3.8 billion and cut the journey between
Nairobi and Mombasa to four and a half hours from 13 hours or
more currently.
Kenya signed an agreement in March with China Communications
Construction Company (CCCC) to extend the railway to
the town of Malaba on the Ugandan border. However, financing was
not part of the deal.
"China Exim Bank has expressed an intention to finance
this," Atanas Maina, Kenya Railways managing director, told a
news conference.
"From the Kenya Railways side, we have finalised the
commercial agreement and we believe that in the course of next
year, we may be able to close the financing of that particular
section."
The 370 kilometre (230 mile) third section, which will
include a branch to the Kenyan town of Kisumu next to Lake
Victoria, will cost $4.9 billion to construct and supply with
locomotives and rolling stock, Kenya Railways said.
In October, Kenya Railways launched construction of the
second phase of the railway, a $1.5 billion 120 km section
linking Nairobi to the Rift Valley town of Naivasha.
China Export-Import Bank is a policy bank owned by the
Chinese government. China has replaced the United States and
Europe as the main trading partner for many African nations and
is a big investor in infrastructure projects on the continent.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Katharine Houreld and
Susan Fenton)