BRIEF-Wheeler REIT reports Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.31
* Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. announces 2017 first quarter financial results
NAIROBI, June 9 Kenyan shilling strengthened to 97.15/25 to dollar from 97.30/50 on Tuesday after the central bank raised its benchmark lending rate to 10.00 percent from 8.50 percent, a bigger rise than analysts had been expecting.
Most analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 100 basis points by the Monetary Policy Committee, which brought its meeting forward by a month as the shilling set fresh 3-1/2-year lows against the dollar.
(Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Edith Honan)
* Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. announces 2017 first quarter financial results
* First NBC Bank Holding Co says trading of First NBC's common stock will be suspended at opening of business on May 10, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: