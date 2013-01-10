* Seeks to boost lending with bigger-than-expected cut
* Cbank says economic fundamentals outlook positive
* March vote to determine pace of easing-analysts
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, Jan 10 Kenya's central bank cut its
benchmark lending rate by a higher-than-expected margin on
Thursday in an effort to raise the level of commercial banks'
lending to the private sector.
Although policymakers embarked on an easing cycle in July,
commercial banks' lending rates have remained stuck at about 20
percent, curbing economic growth ahead of a presidential
election set for March.
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) cut the benchmark rate
by 150 basis points to 9.5 percent. The consensus
forecast was for a one percentage point cut. The MPC has now cut
8.5 percentage points since the easing cycle started.
"To enhance the monetary policy stance and its outcomes as
well as increase the uptake of private sector credit and
re-align interest rates in the economy, the Committee decided to
lower the Central Bank Rate," MPC said in a statement.
There was no immediate market reaction to the cut with the
shilling trading steadily at 86.60/80 per dollar, a new
seven-month low.
"The shilling could weaken a bit more in coming weeks as the
market adjusts to the rate cut, but not by much since the market
had already factored in the rate cut," said Robert Gatobu, a
trader at Bank of Africa.
The banking sector had shown it was in robust health after
the ratio of gross non-performing loans inched down to 4.6
percent last November from 4.7 percent in the previous month,
the central bank said.
Market participants welcomed the bigger cut, saying economic
growth needed a shot in the arm.
"The economy needs all the encouragement it can get because
it has been sub par throughout 2012," said Aly Khan Satchu, an
independent trader and analyst.
Still, analysts said the future direction of monetary policy
would be determined by a presidential election scheduled for
March 4. The last vote in 2007 resulted in tribal violence and
convulsed the economy.
"Against the backdrop of the upcoming elections, and given
our expectation that inflation may have bottomed and could edge
marginally higher over the next few months, the central bank may
opt for a more cautious monetary policy approach," said Markus
Ridle, sub-Saharan Africa economist at Absa Capital.
ROOM FOR MORE
Annual private sector credit growth rose for the first time
in November since the second half of 2011, rising by 9.07
percent compared with 7.12 percent in October, the central bank
said.
"The central bank needs to cajole by all means necessary the
banks to reduce their lending rates because these remain
stubbornly high and a toll charge on the economy," Satchu said.
Analysts said the country's economic fundamentals remained
positive, giving the MPC room to provide another push to
economic growth.
"Given our expectation of relatively well-behaved single
digit inflation for some time, there was ample room for policy
easing of this magnitude," said Razia Khan, head of research for
Africa at Standard Chartered Bank.
Year-on-year inflation fell for the 13th
straight month in December to 3.2 percent. Market participants
said although the shilling had exhibited signs of weakness in
the early days of this year, it was still stable.
The shilling fell to a seven-month low against the dollar on
the first trading day of this year on Jan. 2, but the central
bank's intervention through dollar sales and drains on
liquidity, has prevented it from dropping further.
"The Committee concluded that there was a positive outlook
on the economy including stability in both the product and
foreign exchange markets reflected in stable inflation and the
exchange rate," the MPC said.
It said the main risks to macroeconomic stability were
uncertainty over the full resolution of the euro zone crisis and
balance of payments pressures due to Kenya's high current
account deficit.
Europe is a key trading partner for Kenya, soaking up its
exports of tea, coffee and horticulture as well as supplying
tourists who flock to the east African country's game reserves
and white beaches.
