NAIROBI, Sept 22 Kenya's central bank held its
benchmark lending rate at 11.50 percent for the
second time in a row on Tuesday, saying inflation had fallen
towards its medium-term target.
But the bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), whose
decision was expected by the markets, warned that sustained
turbulence in global financial markets and projected heavy rains
at home could pose risks to the outlook for inflation.
"Its (turbulence in global markets) impact on the exchange
rate should be monitored," the MPC said in a statement.
The committee said in a statement the measures it had taken
in previous sittings had helped lower inflation towards its
target of 5 percent.
"However, the forecasted El Niño rains could disrupt food
supply chains and exert pressure on food prices in the short
term," the committee said.
Razia Khan, head of research for Africa at Standard
Chartered in London, said the MPC's worries over global
volatility and the projected heavy rains justified another hike
before the year ends.
"We still think there is room for a rate hike of 50 basis
points in November," she said, adding any further pressure on
the exchange rate could make an increment even more likely.
The shilling is down 14 percent against the dollar
this year mainly due to a firmer greenback. But it has fared
better that other currencies in the region like the Ugandan
shilling, which is down by a quarter.
Traders said the shilling, which closed at 105.60/70 per
dollar before rates were set, did not react immediately to the
hold decision in after hours trading abroad.
Policymakers embarked on a tightening cycle in June, raising
rates by a total of 300 basis points over two meetings, before
pausing in August.
Thirteen of 15 analysts polled by Reuters had forecast that
the bank would keep its benchmark lending rate at 11.50 percent.
