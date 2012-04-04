* Move was expected by the market
* Says inflation still above short-term target
NAIROBI, April 4 Kenya's central bank held its
key lending rate at 18 percent on Wednesday, saying
inflation was still above the government's short-term target of
9 percent and that private sector credit growth remained too
high.
Although year-on-year inflation ticked down for
the fourth straight month in March to 15.61 percent, analysts
had been expecting the bank to hold the rate due to festering
upside risks from higher oil and food prices.
"The wide current account deficit and rising crude oil
prices... remain a threat to both continued exchange rate
stability and further easing of inflation pressure," the bank's
rate-setting committee said in a statement.
Policymakers in the regions's biggest economy had
reestablished macroeconomic stability after a bloody
post-election crisis at the start of 2008 hammered growth.
However last year's monetary policy failures dismayed markets
and foreign investors ahead of a crucial election due in March,
2013.
The committee also cited a delay in the country's rainy
season that typically begins at the end of March, which it said
pointed to further potential pressure on food and energy prices.
Much of Kenya's electricity is generated from hydropower dams.
The shilling was unchanged after the decision was announced,
with currency traders saying a hold had already been priced into
the market.
Some analysts said the move showed policymakers were playing
a cautious game.
"They have scanned the horizon, seen the rain clouds and
said let's give it another month. The next move is lower, that's
a given," said Aly Khan Satchu, an independent analyst.
Other analysts expect the regulator to hold back from a
loosening cycle until the second or third quarter of this year.
Policymakers raised rates by 11 percentage points to 18
percent in the final quarter of last year, to fight inflation
that peaked at nearly 20 percent in November, and to prop up the
shilling after it fell through a series of record lows.
A weak shilling has sent prices surging, particularly
imported goods, hitting low income consumers hard with a year to
go until elections.
The central bank also said interbank rates remained high and
pledged to actively intervene in the markets to reduce the
volatility in the rate and to bring it closer to the central
bank's rate. The interbank rate fell to 18.8 pct on
Tuesday from 21.8 pct a day earlier.
"The CBK (central bank) will continue its interventions
through Open Market Operations more actively to reduce the
volatility in the interbank rate and bring it closer to the
CBR," the bank said in its MPC's statement.
Razia Khan, head of Africa research at Standard Chartered,
said inflation was still seen on a comfortable enough downward
trend to allow the central bank to resume an easing cycle
eventually.
"With this statement we have clear parameters for what
would need to change to make the CBK more comfortable with
easing," Khan said.
