NAIROBI Jan 14 Kenya's central bank held its
benchmark lending rate at 8.50 percent for the
fourth policy meeting in a row on Tuesday, saying inflation was
steady.
Year-on-year inflation fell to 7.15 percent in
December from 7.36 a month earlier, within the government's
target band of 3.5-7.5 percent.
East Africa's biggest economy, which plans to start
marketing a debut Eurobond worth up to $2 billion later this
month or in February, has also enjoyed a relatively stable
exchange rate for the last two years.
"The Committee concluded that the monetary policy stance had
anchored inflationary expectations and continues to deliver the
desired objective of price stability," the Monetary Policy
Committee (MPC) said in a statement.
The committee, which meets every two months to set interest
rates, has kept rates on hold since last July after halting an
easing cycle that began in September 2012.
Kenya's economy is expected to have expanded by 5.5-6
percent last year, compared with 4.6 percent growth in 2012. It
has gained momentum since a presidential election in March
passed smoothly, and could gather more steam this year.
"Confidence in the economy remains strong," the MPC said,
citing a stock market rally and the endorsement of the country's
management of the economy last week by the International
Monetary Fund.
This year's growth is expected to be driven by the financial
services, manufacturing and construction sectors.
The committee said there was room for commercial banks to
increase lending to the private sector even though lending
accelerated in November, the latest available data, to 20
percent year-on-year from 18 percent year-on-year in October.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Susan Fenton)