NAIROBI Jan 20 Kenya's central bank kept its
benchmark lending rate at 11.5 percent on
Wednesday, saying the current stance was adequate to dampen
inflation.
The decision was in line with forecasts, with 12 of the 15
analysts polled by Reuters expecting the bank to keep the
lending rate unchanged.
Inflation rose to 8.01 percent last month but the bank's
Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said the rise was driven by
seasonal factors like the supply of fresh food, including
vegetables.
"The Committee concluded that the current inflation
pressures are temporary, and that the monetary policy measures
currently in place are containing any demand pressures in the
economy," the MPC said in a statement.
The bank raised rates by a total of 300 basis points in June
and July last year after exchange-rate volatility shot up and
inflation threatened to take off.
The central bank also kept the Kenya Banks' Reference Rate
, which is meant to be used by commercial banks to
set their lending rates, at 9.87 percent. The banks' reference
rate has been deemed ineffective by experts who say loans at
banks remain pricey despite its introduction.
It said the shilling had remained stable at just
above 102 shillings per dollar, shrugging off the impact of the
U.S. interest rate hike, the economic slowdown in China and
other volatility in global financial markets.
