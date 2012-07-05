NAIROBI, July 5 Kenya's Monetary Policy Committee cut its central Bank Rate by 150 basis points on Thursday to 16.5 percent, a bigger cut than the market expected, saying its tightening stance had worked, the committee said.

Eight out of 12 analysts surveyed by Reuters had predicted the MPC would cut the CBR by a percentage point, after holding it at 18 percent for the last six months, due to inflation and to support the shilling.

But the committee warned of lingering threats to inflation and currency stability, mainly due to a current account deficit, which was still high in May at 11.3 percent.

The MPC said it would revert to bi-monthly policy meetings, shifting from monthly meetings which were adopted late last year at the height of an inflation and currency crisis.

