NAIROBI Nov 7 Kenya's central bank cut its benchmark lending rate by two percentage points on Wednesday as expected to 11 percent, saying inflation was on target, thus creating room for gradual easing without upsetting macroeconomic stability.

A Reuters poll of 12 analysts had forecast a cut of 200 basis points, to lower lending costs and give the economy a vital boost. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia)