BRIEF-Consilium establishes marketing company in France
* ESTABLISHES A MARKETING COMPANY IN FRANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NAIROBI Feb 26 Kenya's central bank kept its key lending rate unchanged as expected at 8.50 percent on Thursday, saying overall inflation remained within the government's target and continued to support macroeconomic stability. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)
* ESTABLISHES A MARKETING COMPANY IN FRANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter consol total income from operations 13.06 billion rupees