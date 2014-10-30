* For poll data

* Kenya to leave interest rates on hold in November

* Key rate to rise 50 bps to 9.0 percent by end-June 2015

By Vuyani Ndaba and Swati Chaturvedi

JOHANNESBURG/BANGALORE, Oct 30 Kenya's central bank is likely to put off raising interest rates until the second quarter of next year as tumbling oil prices keep a lid on inflation, a Reuters poll found.

All but one of 14 economists surveyed this week said the central bank will keep its benchmark rate steady at 8.5 percent when the bank meets on Tuesday. The exception, Rand Merchant Bank, forecast a 50 basis-point rise to 9 percent.

The Central Bank of Kenya has left its policy rate unchanged for well over a year. Most economists say rates will rise by the middle of next year, around the same time the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates policy.

Other central banks from emerging markets - such as South Africa and, on Wednesday, Brazil - have already begun raising rates in anticipation of tighter U.S. monetary policy, to support their currencies against the dollar.

On Wednesday, the Fed ended its monthly stimulus program in a show of confidence in the U.S economy's prospects. Its statement after and suggested rate hikes may occur sooner than currently forecast, depending on economic data.

That may soon put pressure on Kenya's central bank.

"Steady weakening of the Kenyan shilling is a concern, which adds pressure on the (central bank) in addition to the strengthening U.S. dollar," said Angus Downie, a strategist at Ecobank.

The shilling has lost weakened by more than 3 percent so far this year. Downie said further declines by the currency and an acceleration in inflation would probably result in a modest rate increase by the central bank by June next year.

Until then, falling oil prices will help to keep inflation within the central bank's target range of 2.5 to 7.5 percent, according to the consensus from recent Reuters polls.

Consumer price inflation in East Africa's biggest economy reached 8.36 percent in August, its highest since June 2012, then slowed to 6.6 percent in September.

Much of the country's inflation is imported through commodities such as oil and gas. The price of oil is now less than $90 a barrel.

Analysts have lowered their forecasts for oil prices by the most since the start of the financial crisis, according to a separate Reuters poll published on Thursday. The average forecast for next year is now $93.70 a barrel of Brent crude.

"The sharp collapse in the price of oil is going to send the inflation rate lower in the coming months," said Aly-Khan Satchu, the chief executive officer at Rich Management.

Re-basing the calculation of the Kenyan economy has increased it by 25 percent. The new calculation shows the economy grew 5.8 percent in the second quarter, up from 4.4 percent in the first, confirming the faster trend.

Central bank governor Njuguna Ndung'u told Reuters this week the ministry of finance would announce new growth targets after reviewing the previous ones, which were based on the old GDP series. He added that the economy would remain resilient this year. (Polling and reporting by Vuyani Ndaba in Johannesburg and Swati Chaturvedi in Bangalore; Editing by Ross Finley and Larry King)