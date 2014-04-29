BRIEF-First Savings Financial reports Q2 earnings per share $0.94
* First Savings Financial Group Inc qtrly net interest income $7.2 million versus $6.2 million
NAIROBI, April 29 Kenya Reinsurance Corp reported an 11 percent rise in pretax profit for 2013 at 3.27 billion shillings ($38 million) as it expanded its business in Kenya and other African markets, it said in a statement published in newspapers on Tuesday.
Kenya Re restated pretax profit for 2012 as 2.94 billion shillings.
Gross written premiums climbed to 9.65 billion shillings in 2013, from 7.94 billion a year earlier.
($1 = 86.8500 Kenyan Shillings) (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Orchid Island Capital Inc qtrly net interest income of $25.6 million, or $0.77 per common share