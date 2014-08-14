UPDATE 1-China WMP growth eases in Q1 amid crackdown - regulator
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
NAIROBI Aug 14 Kenya Reinsurance Corp reported a 6 percent rise in first-half pretax profit to 1.7 billion shillings ($19.4 million) on Thursday as revenue increased from its businesses in Kenya and other African markets.
Gross written premiums climbed 23 percent to 4.9 billion shillings in the first six months of the year. Investment income rose to 1.3 billion shillings from 1.2 billion shillings.
Net claims incurred also rose, however, to 2.1 billion shillings from 1.6 billion shillings.
(1 US dollar = 87.8500 Kenyan shilling) (Reporting by James Macharia; editing by Jane Baird)
VIENNA, April 22 The European Central Bank has decided on interest rates and bond purchases for the rest of 2017 and will decide what to do beyond that in the second half of this year, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in an interview published on Saturday.