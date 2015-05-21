NAIROBI May 21 Kenyan agricultural firm Rea
Vipingo said on Thursday its pretax profit for the
first half through March rose almost fourfold to 761.25 million
shillings ($7.9 million), boosted by the revaluation of certain
assets.
The company, which produces sisal, a source of fibre used to
make rope, twine and other products, said its pretax profit
included a gain of 176 million shillings arising from the
valuation of biological assets, as required under international
accounting standards, but gave no further detail.
Rea Vipingo, which has estates in Kenya and Tanzania, said
its total revenue rose to 1.74 billion shillings from 1.31
billion.
"The combination of higher volumes, good exchange rates and
higher than expected dollar sales prices has resulted in
turnover for the first half of the year increasing," it said in
a statement.
Its earnings per share rose to 8.71 shillings from 2.06
shillings.
The company's shares have not traded since Nov 2013 when
majority shareholder REA Trading made an offer to buy out the
company.
($1 = 96.8500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by David Holmes)