NAIROBI May 21 Kenyan agricultural firm Rea Vipingo said on Thursday its pretax profit for the first half through March rose almost fourfold to 761.25 million shillings ($7.9 million), boosted by the revaluation of certain assets.

The company, which produces sisal, a source of fibre used to make rope, twine and other products, said its pretax profit included a gain of 176 million shillings arising from the valuation of biological assets, as required under international accounting standards, but gave no further detail.

Rea Vipingo, which has estates in Kenya and Tanzania, said its total revenue rose to 1.74 billion shillings from 1.31 billion.

"The combination of higher volumes, good exchange rates and higher than expected dollar sales prices has resulted in turnover for the first half of the year increasing," it said in a statement.

Its earnings per share rose to 8.71 shillings from 2.06 shillings.

The company's shares have not traded since Nov 2013 when majority shareholder REA Trading made an offer to buy out the company. ($1 = 96.8500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by David Holmes)