* Interest rates fall back after earlier tightening
* Confidence in property market grows
By Beatrice Gachenge
NAIROBI, Oct 17 Kenya's house prices rose by 7.1
percent in the third quarter of 2012 compared to the same period
last year, a real estate firm said on Wednesday, as lower
mortgage rates on the back of falling interest rates spurred
demand for prime real estate.
Housing has been one of Kenya's fastest growing sectors over
the last decade, fuelled by a burgeoning middle class with
higher disposable incomes. Returns on investments in the sector
have easily outpaced those of equities and government
securities.
HassConsult, a real estate firm which publishes the only
regular property price index in the country, said a reduction in
lending rates by commercial banks was expected to spur further
growth of the property market and help support an upward
movement of house prices.
"The week that the central bank dropped the rates, activity
peaked up (September)," said Sakina Hassanali, marketing manager
at HassConsult.
"Confidence in the property market has come back ... If the
last six weeks are any clue, then the coming (quarter), so long
as mortgages continue going down, we are in a better place than
we were six months ago."
The central bank has cut its benchmark rate
twice since July by a total of 500 basis points to 13 percent,
having raised the rate to 18 percent last year to fight
double-digit inflation and stabilise the shilling.
Inflation fell to 5.32 percent in September from
6.09 percent previously, having peaked at 20 percent late last
year, while the shilling has largely oscillated at 85 to the
dollar this year, from a record low of 107 in October last year.
The lending rates in commercial banks have dropped to about
19 percent, from as high as 30 percent earlier in the year,
easing the cost of funding for both house developers and buyers.
"Even the psychological satisfaction of (investors) knowing
that the rates are coming down, makes (investors) make that
buying decision instantly," said Caroline Kariuki, the managing
director of The Mortgage Company.
The east African nation of 40 million people has a massive
housing shortage with annual demand at 250,000 units per year
against a supply of 60,000 units, a World Bank study showed.
Kariuki said a steady rise of diaspora remittances to a
record high of $891.1 million in 2011, had boosted development
of the real estate sector, while China was singled out as one of
the top foreign investors in east Africa's biggest economy.
"... We have seen (Chinese investors) getting financing at
very cheap rates for their projects, so you will find that they
have became significant players in Kenya," said Kariuki.
China is one of the main players in the construction of
Kenya's infrastructure such as roads.
(Editing by Yara Bayoumy)