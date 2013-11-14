NAIROBI Nov 14 Kenyan sisal producer Rea Vipingo's main shareholder, REA Trading, has offered to buy all the issued shares in the company, it said on Thursday.

REA Trading, incorporated in England and Wales and owner of 57.04 percent of Rea Vipingo, offered to pay 40 Kenyan shillings ($0.46) per share, a 45 percent premium to Wednesday's closing price of 27.50 shillings.

If the deal goes through, the shares will be delisted from the Nairobi bourse, REA Trading said in a statement. ($1 = 86.4100 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by David Goodman)