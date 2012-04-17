* To cut back on subsidies to the refinery
* Expects the plant to assume commercial status
*
NAIROBI, April 17 Kenya has taken steps to
transform its sole oil refinery from a heavily-subsidised
operation to improve its efficiency and bring down costs of its
products, the energy ministry said on Tuesday.
In response to criticism the high cost of fuel in east
Africa's biggest economy is partly due to the refiner's
inefficiency, the government last year said it would remove
special deals that require local oil marketers to buy fuel
products from the facility.
The government, which owns 50 percent of the plant, will
cut back on subsidies to the Kenya Petroleum Refineries Ltd
(KPRL), forcing it to compete in sourcing crude oil directly,
processing it and selling to marketers who now have an option to
buy such products from other refineries worldwide.
The refinery does not now buy its own crude, and only
refines oil purchased by marketers, a business risk it will have
to take in future as it will be forced to strive for profits.
"By publishing the new laws we have shifted the burden of
importation of crude oil from marketers to the refinery," energy
Permanent Secretary Patrick Nyoike told Reuters.
"We now expect the refinery to assume merchant status by
July 1 and bring in its own products for processing and selling
it to marketers," he said.
The discovery of oil in Kenya announced last month has put
the country under pressure to hasten the upgrade of key
infrastructure such as storage facilities, transport pipelines
and rail system to move oil and natural gas products.
There are plans to upgrade the refinery, also half-owned by
refiner and power generator Essar Energy, to process 4
million tonnes of crude per annum from 2.6 million tonnes now.
Officials say the refinery, crippled by breakdowns due to
lack of investment over the years, was last upgraded in 1994 and
has not had any substantial investment since. It has been unable
to meet its full production capacity of 6 million metric tonnes.
Kenya is seeking more than $1 billion to raise the capacity
of the refinery, and has hired Standard Chartered Plc
to seek funds for the expansion, which is expected to be 70
percent debt and 30 percent equity.