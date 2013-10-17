* Refinery boss says most of it has been shut down
* Company shelves $1.2 bln plan to upgrade 50-year-old
refinery
* Mombasa facility is east Africa's only refinery
By Joseph Akwiri
MOMBASA, Kenya, Oct 17 India's Essar Energy
has blamed Kenya for a part shutdown of the Mombasa
refinery, the only one in the region which is now a hot market
for hungry international oil traders.
The government did not enforce a deal to make local
suppliers buy fuel from the plant, Essar said. A Kenyan official
said Essar should have informed it of the situation for official
action to have been taken.
Essar has said it would sell its 50 percent stake in Kenya
Petroleum Refineries Ltd back to the government after abandoning
plans for a $1.2 billion upgrade.
Oil products from Mombasa, which Essar co-owns with the
Kenyan government, serve customers in Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda,
Burundi, Tanzania and parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo
(DRC), but international traders are looking to gain market
share, and also are interested in a range of new refinery
projects in the region.
Brij Mohan Bansal, chief executive of the 50-year-old
refinery, said on Thursday Essar was ready to upgrade it in June
but financial consultants advised them against it, saying it
would be economically unviable.
"The government also was not honouring the support agreement
where price protection through refinery products is promised
until an upgrade project is complete," Bansal told Reuters in
his office at the refinery.
Linus Gitonga, director in charge of petroleum at the Energy
Regulatory Commission, denied that government had flouted any
agreement regarding the refusal by marketers buy from the
refinery.
"If the refinery had issues with marketers abusing any
agreement, they needed to notify us so that we commence
investigations," Gitonga told Reuters.
"If that did not happen, then there is no reason to
apportion blame."
Under the agreement oil marketers are required by law to buy
at least 40 percent of all their fuel from the refinery.
But the refinery has come under sharp criticism from fuel
distributors over the quality of its products. They want it shut
down so that they can buy cheaper and better imports from
suppliers of their choice.
Bansal said the plant has been left holding 10,000 tonnes of
unsold products in its reserves for the last two months.
"Nobody is buying crude products from the refinery, and for
now all we are doing is just preserving the facility and
dispatching residual products. We shut down most of the plant
because we are not processing," he said.
In April, hundreds of workers at the refinery protested
against reports that the government was going to shut it down.
Kenya's energy minister Davis Chirchir in June ruled out any
possibility of closure, saying the government was keen to
upgraded the facility.
