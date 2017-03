NAIROBI, June 12 Workers at east Africa's only oil refinery on Kenya's Indian Ocean coastline protested on Wednesday and blocked the entrance to the plant over reports that the facility may be closed.

More than 500 workers and contractors at the Kenya Petroleum Refinery Ltd (KPRL) were joined by residents of the area to press the government to release a report on the facility's viability that was due to be completed by end of May.

"We are not going back to work until we receive assurance from the government that this plant will not be closed," said Raphael Olala, the coast branch secretary of the Kenya Petroleum Oil Workers Union.

The refinery is run by India's Essar Energy, which co-owns it with the Kenyan government. (Reporting by Joseph Akwiri; writing by James Macharia; editing by James Jukwey)