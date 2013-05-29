* Kenyatta urges MPs to obey salary commission

* Wants to cut wage bill, ease public sector wage demands

* Parliament voted for pay rise on Tuesday

By James Macharia

NAIROBI, May 29 Kenya's president urged members of parliament on Wednesday to accept a planned pay cut, one day after they defied him and voted to raise their salaries to 130 times the minimum wage.

Uhuru Kenyatta, who won a closely fought March 4 election, had said cutting lawmakers' salaries would ease public sector wage demands and free up cash for investment aimed at stimulating economic growth.

But instead of accepting a cut imposed by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission, parliament voted on Tuesday for a pay rise, in a show of open rebellion to Kenyatta who has no power to enforce the wage reduction.

"This continuing paralysis is not in the national interest and it is imperative that this matter be brought to an appropriate and sustainable conclusion within the law," he said in a statement.

Kenyatta said he and members of his office would take the cut set by the salaries commission, and urged parliamentarians to follow suit. Members of parliament were not available to comment as the assembly had gone on a scheduled recess.

Already among the world's best-paid lawmakers, MPs on both sides of the house voted overwhelmingly for higher pay, overturning the commission's legal notice, saying their pay cut had been illegally implemented.

They raised their pay to an average of 851,000 kenyan shillings ($10,000) ($10,000) a month, compared with 532,000 set by the salary team, giving them 130 times the minimum wage of 6,498 shillings ($76).

Lawmakers argue that they need high wages because constituents expect them to provide charitable support. Some also say that lawmakers could be vulnerable to bribes in parliamentary votes if their salaries were too low.

The salary increase could trigger wage pressure from representatives in the country's newly-demarcated counties, as well as teachers, police, and doctors, economists say.

The parliamentary vote angered the public and civic rights groups which said they would challenge it in court.

Kenyatta, 51, son of the nation's founding president, is keen to trim the public sector wage bill which now stands at 50 percent of annual government tax revenue.

His coalition has promised to deliver free maternity care, laptops to primary school children, better roads and a million new jobs a year in a country of 40 million people where unemployment runs at 40 percent.