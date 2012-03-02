NAIROBI, March 2 Kenyans abroad sent home
$89.8 million in January, higher than any month in 2011 and up
40 percent from the same month a year earlier, the central bank
said on Friday.
Remittances are one of the main sources of foreign exchange
in east Africa's biggest economy alongside tea, horticulture and
tourism.
In January 2011, Kenyans abroad sent home $64.1 million.
Kenya got a record $891.1 million from remittances in total last
year.
The bank said North America maintained the top position as
the source of remittances, followed by Europe.
Typically, Kenyans living abroad send money home to help
their families and for investment in various sectors, including
real estate.
In recent years, they have also started investing in
government securities targeted at them, such as infrastructure
bonds and the Savings Development Bond, the central bank said.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by David Clarke)