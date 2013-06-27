Shanghai courts rule to freeze China Huishan's assets
April 10 China Huishan Dairy Holding Co Ltd said on Monday courts in Shanghai ruled to have the company's assets frozen, following an application by a creditor of the troubled dairy firm.
NAIROBI, June 27 Kenyans living abroad sent home $215 million in the two months ended May, 9.4 percent higher than the same period last year, the central bank said on Thursday.
Remittances - among the main sources of foreign exchange for east Africa's biggest economy, along with tea, horticulture and tourism - hit a record $1.17 billion in 2012.
For more details, please click on:
here (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa, Ron Askew)
April 10 China Huishan Dairy Holding Co Ltd said on Monday courts in Shanghai ruled to have the company's assets frozen, following an application by a creditor of the troubled dairy firm.
NEW YORK, April 10 Bill Cosby's "Little Bill" children's book series landed on a list of the 10 books Americans most often asked librarians to remove from shelves last year after he faced sex assault charges, according to a ranking released on Monday.