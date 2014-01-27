BRIEF-Changzhou NRB to pay annual cash div as 0.3 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 0.3 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
NAIROBI Jan 27 Kenyan remittances hit a record $1.3 billion in 2013, 10 percent higher than the previous year, the central bank said.
Remittances are a leading source of foreign exchange for east Africa's biggest economy alongside tea, horticulture and tourism.
The central bank said the average monthy remittance inflows in the 12 months to December was $107.6 million. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Richard Lough)
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 0.3 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Sees positive signs on N American truck order activity (Adds detail, background, quote)