NAIROBI, March 16 Kenya's central bank said on Friday its official usable foreign exchange reserves rose to $4.260 billion in the week to March 16 from $4.195 billion last week. Here are highlights from its latest weekly bulletin: OFFICIAL USABLE FOREX RESERVES THIS WEEK PVS WEEK (Billions of dollars) 4.260 4.195 (Months of import cover) 3.75 3.69 GROSS DOMESTIC DEBT (Billions of shillings) 876.6 845.2 AVERAGE INTERBANK RATE (PCT) 26.04 23.08 AVERAGE INTERBANK VOLUMES TRANSACTED (Billions of shillings) 6.98 9.71 91-DAY TBILL WEIGHTED AVGE RATE (PCT) 17.461 17.983 182-DAY TBILL WEIGHTED AVGE RATE (PCT) 18.112 18.377 364-DAY TBILL WEIGHTED AVGE RATE (PCT) - 17.035 (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by James Macharia)