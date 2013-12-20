BRIEF-H&R Real Estate Investment Trust increases size of senior unsecured debenture financing to $150 mln
* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust increases size of senior unsecured debenture financing to $150 mln
NAIROBI, Dec 20Kenya's central bank said that its official usable foreign exchange reserves increased to $5.992 billion in the week ended Thursday from $5.896 billion a week before, equivalent to 4.24 months of import cover. Kenya's import cover is required by law to be a minimum of four months. For more details, go to:here (Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Drazen Jorgic)
* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust increases size of senior unsecured debenture financing to $150 mln
OXFORD, England April 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - With 70 percent of the world's population expected to live in cities by 2050, getting urban planning right is crucial to ensuring future cities are safe, resilient and fair places, particularly for the poorest residents, experts said Wednesday.
* Company expects to issue approximately $276 million in K certificates which are expected to settle on or about April 19, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: