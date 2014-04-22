NAIROBI, April 22 Kenya's second largest
mortgage provider, Housing Finance, reported a 13
percent rise in pretax profit for the first quarter helped by a
surge in non-interest income.
However, bad loans rose, as for other Kenyan lenders.
Profit before tax for the period ending March 31 climbed to
316.0 million shillings ($3.6 million), with non-interest income
nearly tripling to 217.9 million shillings, it said on Tuesday.
Its loan book grew 5 percent against the same period a year
earlier to 1.28 billion shillings.
Gross non-performing loans increased to 3.58 billion
shillings from 2.68 billion shillings a year earlier. Earnings
per share rose to 3.83 shillings from 3.28 shillings.
The results were issued after the stock market had closed.
Its shares closed at 37 shillings.
Housing Finance plans to issue a medium term note once Kenya
has sold its delayed debut Eurobond, hoping this will lower
borrowing costs.
The mortgage company plans to use the funds to grow,
including hiring new staff, opening five new branches and
increasing lending.
($1 = 86.8000 Kenyan Shillings)
