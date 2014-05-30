BRIEF-5 units of Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group buys 5 pct stake of Sichuan Jinyu Automobile City
April 18 Si Chuan Jinyu Automobile City Group Co Ltd :
NAIROBI May 30 Kenyan tea and coffee producer Sasini issued a profit warning on Friday after its first half pretax profit slumped 86 percent on the back of falling tea prices and a decline in coffee output.
Its profit before tax fell to 40.7 million shillings($463,800) in the six months ended March.
"Poor rainfall in the first quarter restricted production volumes of coffee," Sasini said in a statement. "Our tea division has however met its projected production targets ... but due to poor performance in the auction fell far below the target in price realisation." ($1 = 87.7500 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Edmund Blair)
* Cca Industries Inc Reports net income for the first quarter ended February 28, 2017