* Kenyans hurl stones, Somalis wield machetes
* Unrest follows deadly bomb attack over weekend
* Many Kenyans blame ethnic Somalis for bloodshed
* Muslim rights group calls violence "xenophobic"
By Richard Lough
NAIROBI, Nov 19 Kenyan police fired tear gas to
disperse rioters who attacked ethnic Somalis in the Nairobi
district known as "Little Mogadishu" on Monday, hurling rocks
and smashing windows after a weekend bomb attack there killed
nine people.
The violence coincided with the start of voter registration
for a general election in March, adding to security concerns
ahead of the first national polls since 2007 when a dispute over
the results fuelled ethnic slaughter that killed more than 1,200
people and forced some 300,000 from their homes.
Angry mobs broke into Somali homes and shops in anger at
Sunday's attack on a minibus which killed at least nine people
in Nairobi's Eastleigh district which is dominated by Somali
Kenyans and their ethnic kin who have fled fighting in Somalia.
Ethnic Somalis, some armed with machetes, fought back and
hurled rocks at their attackers who responded with sling shots
and stones. Paramilitary police fired volleys of teargas to
prise the battling factions apart.
"We are trying to create a buffer zone so that people cannot
cross over," Nairobi regional police commander Moses Ombati told
reporters, pointing to a road that he said formed a rough
boundary between the two communities.
"These people are neighbours and business partners who need
each other, so I don't think it will last long," he said.
Gangs of looters ran amok as the security forces fought to
quell the violence. One Somali trader, who gave her name only as
Hamdi for fear of reprisal attacks, said she was worried the
unrest would spread throughout Eastleigh's rundown estates.
"I condemn anyone who carried out this heinous act," she
said, referring to Sunday's bomb attack. "It's affecting many
innocent civilians and is causing the Somali community to be
targeted."
Authorities have blamed Somali militants and their
sympathisers for grenade and gun attacks in Kenya since Nairobi
sent soldiers into neighbouring Somalia last year to drive out
al-Shabaab rebels, an Islamist group with links to al Qaeda.
Attacks have intensified since Kenyan forces, fighting under
an African Union banner, a nd Somali government troops routed a l
Shabaab from their last major urban bastion, the Somali port of
Kismayu last month and forced the rebels to flee.
Two Kenyan soldiers were shot dead in the eastern town of
Garissa, which is a rear base for Kenya troops fighting in
Somalia as part of the regional African Union
force.
"THEY SHOULD JUST CHILL"
In the Eastleigh district of the capital Nairobi, crowds
poured through the streets chanting "Somalis must go!", hurling
rocks and smashing windows of some Somali apartment blocks.
Rioters jeered police who fired warnings shots in the air,
demanding the government improve security in a district that has
borne the brunt of the grenade and gun attacks.
Streets in Eastleigh, a congested residential and business
area, were strewn with rocks and shattered glass. Shops
shuttered their windows and most business were closed in what is
one of Nairobi's busiest trading centres.
People stood on rooftops while some ethnic Somalis gestured
for assistance through their windows.
"These Somalis are getting used to this. Every day there is
a grenade attack," said Evans, a non-Somali resident of the area
wearing sandals and a dirty t-shirt with a print of Che Guevara.
Children in school uniform and their parents ran from school
after being trapped in the unrest. Others ran with hands in air
as police began arresting suspects. At least a dozen Kenyan men
lay face down in one truck.
Local businessman Godfrey Biketi who supplies meat to
Eastleigh, urged his fellow Kenyans to be calm.
"They should just chill. They're our neighbours," he said of
the Somalis. "Even our country is fighting a war in Somalia. Now
our country is becoming like theirs, it's not cool," he said.
The Muslim Human Rights Forum said that even if the suspects
responsible for Sunday's bombing were proven to be Somalis, it
did not mean the whole community was involved.
"The xenophobic attacks must be stopped at all costs lest
they escalate to unmanageable mayhem at grave costs to the
nation," the group's chairman Al-Amin Kimathi said.