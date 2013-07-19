By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, July 19 Kenya's biggest telecoms
operator, Safaricom, has extended the contract of its
chief executive officer Bob Collymore by two years, the CEO told
Reuters on Friday.
Profits have risen under Collymore, whose initial contract
of three years was due to expire at the end of August.
Pre-tax profit increased from 20.97 billion shillings
($240.62 million) in the year ended March 2010 before he took
over to 25.5 billion shillings in the last financial year,
despite a price war that lasted between August 2010 to September
2011.
"The board recognised that this is still work in progress
and we still have much that can be done. We are giving ourselves
more time to work out our succession plan," Collymore said.
Contracts for the entire executive team, including the chief
technology officer and the chief financial officer will be
expiring over the next 18-24 months, he said.
"We will be in the process of identifying people who will be
taking over internally," he added.
Collymore, who joined the firm that is 40-percent owned by
Britain's Vodafone from South Africa's Vodacom,
steered Safaricom through a bruising price war initiated by the
Kenyan unit of Bharti Airtel in August 2010.
Safaricom's 39.6 percent margin on earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for its last
financial year, is near the top of the range for telecoms
globally.
Its shares have surged 46 percent this year to 7.30
shillings each, outpacing the benchmark NSE-20 share index
year to date gains of 16 percent by far.