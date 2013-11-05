NAIROBI Nov 5 Kenya's Safaricom reported on Tuesday a 38.2 percent rise in profit before tax for the first half of its financial year and said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 29.4 percent.

The largest telecoms operator in the east African nation said profit before tax was 15.9 billion shillings ($185.86 million) for the six-month period to September, while EBITDA was 28.85 billion shillings.

($1 = 85.5500 Kenyan shillings)