NAIROBI Nov 5 Kenya's Safaricom
reported on Tuesday a 38.2 percent rise in profit before tax for
the first half of its financial year and said earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose
29.4 percent.
The largest telecoms operator in the east African nation
said profit before tax was 15.9 billion shillings ($185.86
million) for the six-month period to September, while EBITDA was
28.85 billion shillings.
($1 = 85.5500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by
Richard Lough)