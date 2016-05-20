NAIROBI May 20 Kenya's biggest telecoms
operator, Safaricom, said on Friday that a leaked
draft report on its procurement processes did not show any
wrongdoing.
Safaricom, which is 40 percent owned by Britain's Vodafone
, had asked KPMG to study its procurement processes,
seeking external expert views to help to strengthen compliance
and internal governance.
The Nairobi-based Business Daily newspaper reported on
Tuesday that senior Safaricom executives were linked to
questionable tenders worth billions of shillings between
September 2013 to August 2015.
The company acknowledged that the draft report, leaked to
local media outlets this month, clearly indicated that
improvements were needed in the way Safaricom awards supply
contracts but said it had not pointed to any culpability within
the firm.
"There is absolutely no evidence that any individual or
organisations benefited inappropriately from any of Safaricom's
commercial agreements," it said in a statement.
The draft report had been illegally obtained and leaked to
the public, Safaricom said, adding that it had reported the
matter to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by David Goodman)