* Plans to invest 2 bln shillings a year on fibre

* Mobile users grew by 16 percent to 29 mln in Q1

NAIROBI, Sept 6 Kenya's top telecoms operator Safaricom said it would spend about 8 billion shillings ($94.8 million) over the next four years to lay down 2,300 km of fibre-optic cable and support a rising customer base.

Chief Executive Bob Collymore said the company, which is highly dependent on fibre for voice and internet services, would finance the investment internally.

Safaricom, 40 percent owned by Britain's Vodafone, already has 600 kilometres of fibre, and will start adding another 800 km from November, Collymore said. That should be completed within 18 months.

"In the next 3 years, we will be working on extending the footprint by up to 500 km per year. With future demand for higher bandwidth, the expansion will continue in the future," Collymore said.

"We anticipate the cost to be about 2 billion shillings ($23.71 million) a year."

Kenya's mobile operators are racing to extend their network coverage across the country to keep up with the growing number of subscribers, up 16 percent in the first quarter of this year to 29 million users compared with the same period last year.

Internet usage grew by 69 percent to 6.5 million subscribers.

Safaricom commands a 67 percent market share in east Africa's biggest economy with 19.1 million subscribers and 70 percent of internet users.

(1 = 84.3500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Helen Massy-Beresford)