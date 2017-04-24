NAIROBI, April 24 Kenyan telecoms firm Safaricom said on its Twitter feed on Monday that it had a technical fault on its network that was affecting services countrywide.

"Sorry we have a slight technical fault with the network services countrywide but the issue is being resolved," Safaricom said on its Twitter feed.

Safaricom, which is 40 percent owned by Britain's Vodafone , is Kenya's leading telecoms operator. It has 26 million subscribers and dominates the thriving mobile-based financial services sector with its M-Pesa platform. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Jason Neely)