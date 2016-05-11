BRIEF-Fransabank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 97.5 million pounds versus 6.32 billion pounds year ago
NAIROBI May 11 Kenya's mobile phone firm Safaricom reported on Wednesday that its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the full year to March rose 17 percent to 83.1 billion shillings ($826.45 million).
The results for Kenya's No. 1 mobile operator, which is part owned by Vodafone, were announced at an investor briefing by Chief Executive Officer Bob Collymore and other senior executives.
($1 = 100.5500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Edmund Blair)
* Q1 net profit 97.5 million pounds versus 6.32 billion pounds year ago
CHICAGO, May 18 Delaying your Social Security benefit as long as possible is a great way to boost retirement income, but the strategy comes with one built-in downside. Most seniors enroll in Medicare at 65, but those who are not yet receiving Social Security run the risk of much larger annual increases in their Part B premiums.