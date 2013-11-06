NAIROBI Nov 6 Safaricom, Kenya's
leading telecoms operator, said a new system to make its popular
M-Pesa mobile payments system faster and more reliable would be
delayed until the first half of 2015 from the planned launch
next summer.
Launched in 2007, M-Pesa allows users to transfer and
deposit cash via their phones or borrow small loans. It now
accounts for over half of cash sent via mobile globally each day
and has been mimicked in other countries.
But its popularity has strained the platform on which the
Safaricom's service now runs, causing occasional shutdowns and
requiring routine upgrades to its capacity, now at 250
transactions per second.
China's Huawei has been building a
second-generation platform to increase capacity to 600
transactions a second and improve rerouting of traffic when the
system fails.
Safaricom, which is 40 percent owned by Britain's Vodafone
, previously said this would be completed by next August.
Safaricom Chief Executive Bob Collymore told Reuters late on
Tuesday the Huawei upgrade would now take nine months longer to
complete but said he did not expect it to hurt the business.
He added that a temporary upgrade to raise capacity to 320
transactions per second would be in place by the year-end.
Safaricom said on Tuesday its profit before tax rose 38
percent to 15.9 billion shillings ($186.35 million), with M-Pesa
revenue growing 20 percent to 12.5 billion shillings.
($1 = 85.3250 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edmund Blair and Louise
Heavens)